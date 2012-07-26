Health insurer Anthem says Cigna cannot terminate merger agreement
WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.
MUMBAI Biocon, India's top listed biotechnology company, expects to launch Itolizumab, a drug to treat psoriasis, by end of the current fiscal year, its Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.
"We are going to apply for market authorization very soon. Hopefully, if everything goes well, by end of this fiscal, we should be in the market," she told Reuters by telephone.
Biocon's consolidated net profit rose 12.5 percent 788 million rupees during the fiscal first quarter ended June, it said.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)
Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday it will halt a late-stage trial of an Alzheimer's drug after it was determined that it had no chance of working, marking the latest in a long line of crushing disappointments in efforts to find an effective treatment for the mind-wasting disease.
LONDON Scientists have found signs of brain damage that could cause dementia in a handful of former soccer players, fuelling worries about the danger of frequent knocks from heading the ball or colliding with others on the field.