Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) posted a first-quarter profit that fell short of analyst estimates, on weak sales of its Avonex multiple sclerosis treatment and increased spending for the expected launch of a new MS medicine.

But the biotechnology company slightly raised its financial forecast, heartening some analysts.

Biogen shares have soared in the past year, largely on hopes for its oral MS drug, known as BG-12, which some analysts believe could become the leading MS treatment if approved.

"I expect the street for the most part to look past this miss," Cowen & Co analyst Eric Schmidt said.

"Biogen is definitely a high-expectation stock, and you never want to see a high-expectation stock put up anything but a real strong quarter. But despite this lackluster result they upped the guidance, so that's comforting."

Net income rose to $302.7 million, or $1.25 per share, from $294.3 million, or $1.20 a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.40 per share fell 8 cents below the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.29 billion, some $200 million shy of analysts' estimates.

Avonex sales rose 3 percent to $662 million, about $38 million below Wall Street's consensus estimate.

"Avonex was probably the culprit," Schmidt said of the earnings miss.

BG-12 would be Biogen's first oral drug to treat the disease. Biogen applied for approval for BG-12 earlier this year in the United States and Europe.

Biogen said it now expects 2012 earnings, excluding items, of "above" $6.15 per share, compared with a range of $6.10 to $6.20 previously.

It also expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits, compared with predicting growth of low- to mid-single digits previously.

(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf and Toni Clarke; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)