Biotechnology company Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) said on Thursday it is replacing its global head of commercial operations, Francesco Granta, with Tony Kingsley, who will take over on November 7.

Kingsley has served as Biogen's senior vice president of U.S. commercial operations, responsible for marketing, sales, patient services, training and sales operations since January 2010.

Granta is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities." He had held the position for about a year and a half.

Before joining Biogen, Kingsley, 48, was senior vice president and general manager of gynecological surgical products at Hologic Inc (HOLX.O) and was division president, diagnostic products, at Cytyc Corp. Prior to that he was a partner at consulting firm McKinsey & Co, where he worked with biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Weston, Massachusetts-based Biogen, which makes the multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex and Tysabri, has implemented a series of restructuring moves over the past year or so that have cut costs and streamlined the company's portfolio of experimental drugs.

"With (Kingsley's) combination of strategic insight and operational expertise, I am confident he is the right person to build on the positive momentum in our global commercial business and prepare the organization for the potential launch of multiple products in the next several years," George Scangos, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

The change comes as Biogen prepares for the potential launch of a new multiple sclerosis drug, currently known as BG-12, which some analysts expect could become the leading oral treatment for the disease.

Biogen's shares closed on Wednesday at $95.04. They are down from a year high in June of $109.63.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by Maureen Bavdek)