Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) posted higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday, boosted by increased sales of its multiple sclerosis drugs. The company's shares rose as much as 2.5 percent.

Net income rose nearly 39 percent to $352 million, or $1.43 a share, from $254 million, or $1.05 a share a year ago. Revenue rose 11 percent to $1.31 billion.

Global sales of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, which Biogen sells in partnership with Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc ELN.I ELN.N, rose 28 percent to $393 million. The figure was in line with analyst expectations.

Excluding one-time items, Biogen earned $1.61 a share. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.53 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. They expected revenue of $1.27 billion.

The Weston, Massachusetts-based company did not raise its full-year earnings per share forecast but said it expects revenue growth to be in the mid-single-digit range. Previously it said it expected revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digit range.

"Overall a solid quarter," said Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst at ISI Group.

Sales of its multiple sclerosis drug Avonex rose a higher-than-expected 6 percent to $682 million, driven by strong sales outside the United States.

Biogen derived $266 million in sales from the cancer drug Rituxan, which it sells as part of a joint venture. That represented a 3 percent increase from the previous year.

Tysabri is widely considered the most effective multiple sclerosis drug, but sales have been crimped because it can cause a deadly brain infection known as progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, or PML.

Biogen has been developing a test to screen patients for the presence of JC virus, which is believed to cause PML.

The company said that as of the end of September, about 63,500 patients were taking Tysabri either in a clinical or commercial setting worldwide.

Investors now are focusing on Biogen's experimental MS drug BG-12. On Wednesday the company reported positive data from the second of two late-stage clinical trials of the drug. Some experts say that if approved, it could become the world's leading MS treatment.

The company plans to file for approval of BG-12 in the first half of 2012.

George Scangos, the company's chief executive officer, said the company is now positioned to serve a wide population of multiple sclerosis patients. Avonex, which has been on the market for some 15 years, is a considered a relatively safe and known quantity. Tysabri meets the needs of patients with more aggressive disease who require greatest efficacy, and BG-12 could take a leading position in the market for oral drugs, which are more convenient than most MS drugs, which are injectables.

"I think by having a variety of products like that for patients with different needs, different concerns, we can really maximize the total market share that we have."

Biogen, which had nearly $3 billion in cash and marketable securities at the end of September, said it plans to be "disciplined" in how it uses it but is examining options.

On Thursday it said it would pay $36 million in cash and purchase $9 million shares of Portola Pharmaceutical Inc, which is developing treatments for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

On a conference call with investors, company executives said that while the company plans to acquire assets from outside the company, it will focus on early stage products.

Biogen shares were up 1.9 percent at $120.03 on Friday morning on the Nasdaq, off an earlier high at $120.66.

