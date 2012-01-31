Biogen Idec (BIIB.O) is spending heavily to prepare for the expected launch of its new drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and hemophilia, hoping to avoid the fate of several other companies whose recently launched products failed to live up to expectations.

On Tuesday, Weston, Massachusetts-based biotech issued a 2012 earnings forecast that was lower than Wall Street expected after several clinical trials, including one for its drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, enrolled faster than expected.

The company's chief executive, George Scangos, told analysts on a conference call that more than half of its expenditures are going to support those trials and the funding is necessary to ensure the drugs are fully supported when they launch.

"You can look at many of the product launches that have been done recently and some of them have gone well and some of them haven't," Scangos said on the call. "We need to make sure we get ours right."

The comments came as the company reported a higher-than-expected increase of 25 percent in its fourth-quarter earnings. Net profit rose to $300.2 million, or $1.22 a share, from $240 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to $1.3 billion from $1.22 billion a year ago.

Earnings excluding one-time items were $1.51 a share. Analysts had on average expected earnings, excluding items, of $1.49 a share and revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Tysabri, the company's most important growth driver, rose 14 percent to $380 million, somewhat lower than Wall Street's expectations of around $401 million. Biogen sells Tysabri in partnership with Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc ELN.I.

"Overall we'd characterize the quarter as solid, though many expected Tysabri sales and new starts to meaningfully pick up, which didn't happen," Geoff Meacham, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in a research note.

Sales of Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex rose 8 percent to $703 million, while revenue from its cancer drug Rituxan, which Biogen sells as part of a joint venture, were $258 million, roughly the same as last year.

The company expects 2012 earnings excluding one-time items to be $6.10 to $6.20 a share, and it expects revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.

Analysts are expecting 2012 earnings excluding items of $6.32 a share and revenue of $5.28 billion.

Biogen said it expects to file for approval of its experimental oral multiple sclerosis drug BG-12 in the first half of 2012. It expects data from late-stage trials of its long-lasting Factor VIII and Factor IX hemophilia drugs in 2012, as well as results for dexpramipexole, its experimental ALS drug.

Biogen's shares rose as high as $119.06 from a close on Monday of $116.58, before slipping back to $118.30, up 1.4 percent, in early trading.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney and Maureen Bavdek)