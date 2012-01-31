Biogen Idec (BIIB.O) is spending heavily to prepare for the expected launch of its new drugs to treat multiple sclerosis and hemophilia, hoping to avoid the fate of several other companies whose initial product launches failed to live up to expectations.

On Tuesday, the Weston, Massachusetts-based biotech issued a 2012 earnings forecast that was lower than Wall Street expected after patients enrolled in several clinical trials, including one for its drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, at a faster rate than expected.

The company's chief executive, George Scangos, told analysts on a conference call that more than half of its expenditures are going to support those trials and the funding is necessary to ensure the drugs are fully supported when they launch, some as early as 2013.

"You can look at many of the product launches that have been done recently and some of them have gone well and some of them haven't," Scangos said on the call. "We need to make sure we get ours right."

Initial sales of Dendreon Corp's DNDN.O much hyped prostate cancer vaccine Provenge, launched in 2010, and Human Genome Sciences' HGSI.O lupus drug Benlysta, launched last year, disappointed investors and hurt the companies' stocks.

Companies now are spending increasing amounts of time working with physicians, insurance companies and patients to familiarize them with a product before it reaches the market.

Scangos's comments came as the company reported a bigger-than-expected increase of 25 percent in fourth-quarter earnings. Net profit rose to $300.2 million, or $1.22 a share, from $240 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to $1.3 billion from $1.22 billion.

Earnings excluding one-time items were $1.51 a share. On that basis, analysts expected $1.49 a share on revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, the company's most important growth driver, rose 14 percent to $380 million, somewhat lower than Wall Street's expectations of around $401 million. Biogen sells Tysabri in partnership with Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc ELN.I.

"Overall, we'd characterize the quarter as solid, though many expected Tysabri sales and new starts to meaningfully pick up, which didn't happen," Geoff Meacham, an analyst at JPMorgan, said in a research note.

Sales of Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex rose 8 percent to $703 million, while revenue from its cancer drug Rituxan, which it sells as part of a joint venture, were $258 million, roughly the same as last year.

The company expects 2012 earnings, excluding one-time items, of $6.10 to $6.20 a share, and revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.

Analysts expect 2012 earnings, excluding items, of $6.32 a share and revenue of $5.28 billion.

Biogen said it expects to file for approval of its experimental oral multiple sclerosis drug BG-12 in the first half of 2012. It expects data from late-stage trials of its long-lasting Factor VIII and Factor IX hemophilia drugs in the second half of 2012, as well as results for dexpramipexole, its experimental ALS drug.

The company expects to spend between 24 percent and 25 percent of its revenue on research and development to support these trials in 2012, up from 24 percent of revenue in 2011, but down from 26.5 percent in 2010.

Scangos said the company's goal is to bring that percentage down to around 20 percent as late-stage trials are completed and the drugs move toward the market.

In the meantime, Biogen plans to continue building its early-stage pipeline through targeted investments in its own research and by selective acquisitions, and has no immediate plans for additional share buybacks.

"If we decide to return cash to shareholders we will communicate that and update accordingly," the company's chief financial officer, Paul Clancy, said on the conference call.

Biogen shares rose as high as $119.30 from a close on Monday of $116.58, before slipping back to $117.50, up 0.8 percent, in midday trading.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Derek Caney, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)