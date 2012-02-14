Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) has agreed to acquire Stromedix Inc, a privately held company developing treatments for fibrosis and organ failure, for $75 million cash and additional payments of up to $487.5 million if drugs in development achieve certain milestones.

Stromedix's most advanced drug candidate, STX-100, is a monoclonal antibody that is entering a mid-stage, or Phase II, trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an almost always fatal disease in which patients experience difficult breathing due to scarring of the lungs.

More than 200,000 patients in the United States and Europe have IPF and no treatment for the disease has been approved by U.S. regulators.

Fibrosis is the accumulation of scar tissue that affects organs and results from the body's attempt to repair chronic tissue injury. Michael Gilman, founder and chief executive of Stromedix, led Biogen's research organization from 2000 to 2005.

STX-100 was originally developed at Biogen, but put on the shelf in 2006 as the company focused on other areas. After Gilman left Biogen, he worked at Atlas Venture, a biotech venture capital firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gilman decided to put together a fibrosis company, Stromedix, and Atlas helped fund it. Knowing that Biogen had a fibrosis product on their shelves Gilman obtained a license for it and continued to develop it.

In June, 2010, Biogen brought in a new chief executive, George Scangos, who restructured the organization, streamlined the research and development operation and honed its focused on a few core therapeutic areas, including immunology.

Fibrosis is a result of tissue damage which is often related to inflammation or immune system disorders.

Atlas partner Peter Barrett said in an interview that his firm had known Scangos previously, since Atlas was an early investor in Exelixis Inc (EXEL.O), which Scangos ran before joining Biogen.

Gilman said Biogen is getting "what I would say is a flagship program in their nascent fibrosis portfolio, which they want to develop. This becomes their anchor tenant."

The deal, announced by the companies on Tuesday, is part of Biogen's strategy of making targeted acquisitions in areas where there are few or no treatments available, especially for neurological disorders, immune system disorders and hemophilia.

The company currently makes the multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex and Tysabri and is preparing to file for approval in the first half of this year of BG-12, a new oral multiple sclerosis drug that many analysts believe could become the leading product in the field.

The company is also expecting data from the first late-stage trial of dexpramipexole, a treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)