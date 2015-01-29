A pedestrian passes the sign outside the headquarters of Biogen Idec Inc. in Cambridge, Massachusetts June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit and issued a 2015 earnings forecast that both sailed past Wall Street estimates, driven by strong sales of its oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, sending shares more than 7 percent higher.

For 2015, Biogen sees adjusted earnings of $16.60 to $17 per share, compared with analysts' estimates for $16.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. biotechnology company forecast 2015 revenue growing 14 percent to 16 percent over 2014 revenue of $9.7 billion.

After a quarter in which Tecfidera sales fell short of analysts' estimates for the first time, the drug topped expectations in the fourth quarter. The company reported Tecfidera sales of $916 million, while Wall Street was looking for about $880 million.

Biogen Chief Executive Officer George Scangos, on a call with analysts, said Tecfidera is now the most prescribed multiple sclerosis (MS) drug in Germany and most prescribed oral MS treatment in the United States.

"We believe Tecfidera will continue to grow in the U.S. and grow substantially in Europe," Scangos said.

The company said it has secured reimbursement for Tecfidera in the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. It expects to gain full reimbursement across other major European markets this year.

The biotechnology company posted a net profit of $883 million, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $457.3 million, or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $4.09 per share, topping analysts' average expectations by 31 cents.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $2.64 billion, matching Wall Street expectations.

Sales of the injectable MS drug Tysabri of $484 million fell short of Wall Street estimates of $509 million. But sales of interferon-based MS drugs Avonex and the new longer-lasting Plegridy came in at $777 million, topping estimates of about $757 million.

The company said about half of Plegridy patients were switching from Avonex with the rest new patients.

The company's new hemophilia drugs, Alprolix and Eloctate, posted sales of $40 million and $37 million.

Biogen shares rose to $379 in extended trading from a Nasdaq close at $353.25.

