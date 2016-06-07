The company's name is displayed on a billboard near the headquarters of Biogen Idec Inc. in Cambridge, Massachusetts June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biogen Inc's keenly watched experimental drug for treating multiple sclerosis failed to meet the main goal of improving some symptoms in a mid-stage study, sending the company's shares down as much as 9 percent in premarket trading.

The drug, opicinumab, did not improve overall physical and cognitive function and the progression of disability in patients, the company said on Tuesday.

However, Biogen said the drug showed evidence of a clinical effect in patients, and that it would continue to analyze the data to decide on the next steps for the program.

Though Biogen clearly has not ruled out further exploration, moving into a late-stage study at this point seems highly unlikely, Jefferies analyst Brian Abrahams wrote in a note.

"We see increased risk to the program overall from the mixed results," he added.

Analysts have previously said the drug represents a multi-billion opportunity for Biogen given its potential to repair nerve damage caused by multiple sclerosis, a nervous system disease affecting the brain and the spinal cord.

Biogen is targeting high-priority medicines in its pipeline after concerns over stalling demand for its key MS drug, Tecfidera, in recent quarters.

The company has embarked on a restructuring program, shifted focus to its much-anticipated Alzheimer's disease drug and announced plans to spin off its hemophilia drug business as a publicly traded entity.

Biogen must do more to extend its core competencies beyond MS, given that the disease has faced a pause in medical advances, Piper Jaffray analyst Joshua Schimmer said on Tuesday.

"A new approach to R&D and asset allocation in our view would be prudent," he said.

The study, which enrolled 418 patients, was the second mid-stage trial testing opicinumab.

The first study was designed to evaluate the effect of opicinumab following a first episode of acute optic neuritis, or inflammation of the optic nerve.

Biogen's shares were down 8.57 percent at $264.99 before the bell.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)