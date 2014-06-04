European Union flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels ahead of an EU heads of state summit, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will decide by July 9 whether to clear U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc's ZMH.N $13.4 billion (8 billion pounds) bid for Biomet Inc [LVBHAB.UL], one of several recent takeovers in the pharmaceutical industry.

The deal will push Zimmer up to the No. 2 spot behind Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

Zimmer sought EU clearance on June 3, the European Commission's website showed on Wednesday. The EU competition watchdog can either clear the deal, demand concessions or open a lengthy investigation if there are regulatory concerns.

Zimmer expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2015.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham)