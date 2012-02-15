Shares of BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc jumped as much as 62 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. health regulators approved the company's testosterone gel.

Bio-T-Gel was initially developed by BioSante and licensed to Teva for late-stage development.

BioSante will get milestone payments and royalties once the gel, used to treat low testosterone levels in men, is marketed.

However, an analyst expressed concern about the drug's launch, saying it could be delayed due to a recently-ended patent litigation between Abbott Laboratories and Teva.

"Although the terms of the Teva-Abbott patent settlement have not been disclosed, we believe Bio-T-Gel is likely to get delayed for some time, perhaps at least a year," Jefferies & Co analyst Griag Suvannavejh said.

Teva and Abbott, which makes AndroGel, a product similar to Bio-T-Gel, had settled their litigation in December.

While the testosterone gel got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within a year of application, BioSante's efforts to develop LibiGel, commonly known as "female Viagra," failed to meet success.

Following the failure of late-stage trials of LibiGel, the specialty drugmaker had cut 25 percent of its workforce last month to save cash.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company's shares, which have lost nearly two-thirds of their value since the company announced the failure of LibiGel in mid-December, were up 34 percent at $1.02 at mid-day on the Nasdaq. Teva shares were up 4 percent at $45.39.

(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Sreejiraj Eluvangal)