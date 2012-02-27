BioSante Pharmaceutical Inc BPAX.O said its pancreatic cancer vaccine increased the median survival in patients in an early-stage study, sending the company's shares up as much as 17 percent.

BioSante, whose treatment for low testosterone levels in men was recently approved by the U.S. health regulators, said its GVAX Pancreas cancer vaccine increased the survival period in 30 patients by 60 percent when administered in conjunction with another cancer drug, ipilimumab.

The company said it is planning to start a new multicenter clinical study for the vaccine, which has an orphan drug status.

Orphan status is granted by the U.S. health regulator to drugs that treat a rare condition affecting less than 200,000 Americans and guarantees a marketing exclusivity of seven years.

Patients with pancreatic cancer have one of the poorest five-year survival rates for any form of cancer, with a median survival rate of around three to six months, the company said in a statement.

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based BioSante's shares, which have gained about half their value so far this year, were trading up 13 percent at $0.80 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)