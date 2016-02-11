MILAN Banco Popolare BAPO.MI and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) PMII.MI are ready to announce a merger to create Italy's No. 3 bank this month if regulators give the green light, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

A merger between the two cooperative lenders would be the first following banking sector reforms last year aimed at spurring consolidation.

Top executives from the two banks met with regulators at the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Italy on Wednesday to present their merger plan, one of the sources said.

"The merger will be announced on the weekend of Feb 13-14 or 20-21 if the ECB clears the deal," the source said, adding the tie-up was expected to be a merger of equals.

While two other sources said it might be difficult to finalize the deal as soon as this weekend, they said there were only a few adjustments left to be made that would not change the framework of the agreement presented to the ECB.

"The groundwork looks good and there are no spanners in the works. Only some tweaks are needed, but nothing shocking," one of those sources said.

The second source added that some details had to be ironed out, "and they will take some time, but we are not talking about starting from scratch".

In late January, the government gave its blessing to the merger, which would create a lender ranked third in assets behind UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).

Banco Popolare is currently ranked fourth and has a market capitalisation of 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion). Its shares closed down 8.9 percent on Thursday, underperforming a near 7 percent fall in Italy's banking index.

BPM, with around 50 billion euros in assets, has a market value of 2.6 billion euros. Its stock closed down 2 percent.

Sources have said the two lenders' similar market values made it easier to find an accord. BPM had also been courted by another, bigger cooperative lender, UBI Banca (UBI.MI).

($1 = 0.8824 euros)

(Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Potter)