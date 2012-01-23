LOS ANGELES Five teenagers and one young adult were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after bullets started flying at a "sweet sixteen" birthday party in Antioch, a bay area suburb of San Francisco, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, when an argument broke out between two groups of people in a garage crowded with roughly 40 partygoers, according to the Antioch police department.

A shoot-out between the two groups then erupted. Witnesses described a "chaotic scene" as roughly 80 party attendees fled the house once the shooting began, according to Antioch police department Lt. Robin Kelley.

Six people were treated in hospital for injuries ranging from a superficial graze to a possible fractured leg and abdomen wound, police said.

Three of the victims were treated and released from the hospital. A 13-year-old male and 21-year-old female remain in serious but stable condition, police said, while an 18-year-old male is listed in stable condition.

The birthday girl was not injured, police said.

Detectives are still investigating what caused the violence to break out in the quiet suburban cul-de-sac, which saw police from four separate law enforcement agencies respond.

Police say they have four male teenage and young adult suspects in the case, but have made no arrests.

(Reporting By Mary Slosson)