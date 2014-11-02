3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion
3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Controls International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.
CAIRO Shareholders holding 56 percent of Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr have agreed to sell their shares to United Arab Emirates-based Abraaj Investment Management, Bisco Misr said.
Abraaj Investment Management, an affiliate of UAE's Abraaj Capital, first made an approach to buy at least a 51 percent of Bisco Misr in July, pending a technical study that is now complete, according to Bisco Misr.
The company, one of Egypt's main producers of biscuits and cakes, said in a statement that the shareholders had agreed to sell provided that the formal offer came within two working days from Thursday.
LONDON Stock market flotations of smaller mining and metals companies are set to pick up this year, although a return to the flood of deals five or six years ago remains unlikely while investors rebuild their bruised confidence in the sector.
Rao's Specialty Foods Inc, the tomato sauce offshoot of famed Rao's Italian restaurant in Harlem, New York, has hired an investment bank to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.