Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last-minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
Silicon valley startup 21 Inc has raised $116 million in venture funding to help broaden the uses of bitcoin technology, the Wall Street Journal reported.
21 Inc's lead investors include venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz and RRE Ventures, with chipmaker Qualcomm Inc owning a strategic stake through its venture-capital unit, according to the Journal.
San Francisco-based 21 Inc has not disclosed an independent valuation or how it plans to use the funds, the Journal said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Matthew Pauker indicated "several interesting developments over the next weeks and months" that will deal with products designed "to drive mainstream adoption of bitcoin", the Journal reported.
Dow Chemical and DuPont won the blessing of the European Union for their $130 billion merger on Monday by agreeing to sell substantial assets including key research and development activities.