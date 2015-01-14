OTTAWA A possible bid for BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY.O) (BB.TO) by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) would be unlikely to raise Canadian government security concerns, sources familiar with Ottawa's thinking said on Wednesday.

"I don't imagine that there'd be any security roadblocks," the source said, reacting to a Reuters story that Samsung had recently approached BlackBerry Ltd about buying the smartphone maker.

A second source familiar with government thinking said previously expressed concerns about a Chinese firm possibly buying BlackBerry would almost certainly not apply to South Korean companies.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)