HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
TORONTO Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd's (FFH.TO) plan to lead a consortium to buy BlackBerry (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) is credit negative for Fairfax but does not have rating implications, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Moody's currently rates Fairfax as Baa3 stable.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.