Canada's Heritage Minister James Moore speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA Canadian Industry Minister James Moore voiced sympathy on Friday for workers at BlackBerry Ltd over its plans to cut 4,500 jobs, more than a third of its workforce.

"Our thoughts are with those who have lost their jobs at Blackberry, it is always a cause for concern for our government," Moore said in a terse two-sentence statement emailed just as markets closed.

"While Canada's economy is growing and creating jobs overall, we know there are still challenges ahead that we need to tackle so we can ensure continued economic growth and job creation."

