Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
OTTAWA Canadian Industry Minister James Moore voiced sympathy on Friday for workers at BlackBerry Ltd over its plans to cut 4,500 jobs, more than a third of its workforce.
"Our thoughts are with those who have lost their jobs at Blackberry, it is always a cause for concern for our government," Moore said in a terse two-sentence statement emailed just as markets closed.
"While Canada's economy is growing and creating jobs overall, we know there are still challenges ahead that we need to tackle so we can ensure continued economic growth and job creation."
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.