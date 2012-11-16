NEW YORK Black Elk Energy said the fire at its offshore oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday has been extinguished.

Two people are dead and two others are missing in the platform fire off the coast of Louisiana, a Jefferson Parish official said, citing a Coast Guard report.

"The fire is out," Black Elk Energy spokeswoman Leslie Hoffman said.

"Black Elk people are on the scene gathering information."

Hoffman was unable to immediately say how many people had been killed or were injured or missing. She did not name the well or say if it was a producing or exploratory rig.

The Coast Guard is currently en route to investigate the fire on the platform in the West Delta Block 32 of the Gulf of Mexico, about 17 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, said Deano Bonano, executive assistant for Jefferson Parish councilman Chris Roberts. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by M.D. Golan)