South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK The middle-market arm of private equity firm Silver Lake said on Thursday it will buy a majority stake in BlackLine Systems, a fast-growing Los Angeles-based financial software provider that boasts Boeing Co and AT&T Inc as clients.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Silver Lake would pay more than $200 million for the stake, without debt financing.
BlackLine's founder and chief executive, Therese Tucker, will remain at the helm and retain a "significant" equity interest in the company, Silver Lake and BlackLine said in a joint statement. The deal is expected to close this month.
"We see an enormous opportunity to bring world-class transaction analytics and workflow technology to financial process management," Hollie Moore Haynes, a managing director with Silver Lake Sumeru, the middle-market investment group of Silver Lake, said in the statement.
A former SunGard Treasury Systems technology chief, Tucker in 2001 founded BlackLine, which has a customer base of more than 75,000 users in over 100 countries. BlackLine's revenue increased more than 55 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2013, according to the statement.
Everecore Partners Inc and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP advised BlackLine, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Silver Lake Sumeru.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.