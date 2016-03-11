ACAPULCO, Mexico BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday that it is hard for him to see oil prices above $60 or below $30 per barrel for a while.

Speaking at a banking conference in Acapulco, Mexico, Fink also inveighed against negative interest-rate policies by central banks and said Mexico's peso currency remains inexpensive compared to the U.S. dollar.

In a wide-ranging speech, Fink also said he sees a British exit from the European Union as unlikely.

BlackRock, the New York-based asset management company, oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of Dec. 31, 2015.

