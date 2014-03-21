Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN BlackRock (BLK.N) has acquired 5.748 percent of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), emerging as one of the likely mystery buyers of a stake sold by the Italian lender's biggest investor.
The holding, shown in a regulatory filing on Friday, makes the U.S. money manager the second largest investor in the Tuscan bank which is preparing for a 3 billion-euro ($4.1 billion)capital increase.
In the past month, BlackRock became top investor in UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's biggest bank by assets, and second in Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), the country's largest retail bank.
Monte Paschi plans the capital hike to help pay back a 4.1 billion euro state bailout it received last year after being hit by a European sovereign debt crisis and a derivatives scandal.
Its main shareholder - the politically connected, not-for-profit Monte Paschi Foundation - sold 12 percent of the bank this week, halving its own stake and making the lender an easier takeover target.
According to the filing by market watchdog Consob, BlackRock's stake exceeded the 5 percent threshold on March 18, the same day the Monte dei Paschi foundation sold.
The center-left mayor of Monte Paschi's hometown Siena, said the day after the sale that the foundation's chairwoman had worked a "miracle".
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.