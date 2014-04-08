Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, has hired Barry Knapp from Barclays to head its newly formed Thematic Strategies team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Knapp, who will join BlackRock's New York office this summer, will report to Rick Rieder, CIO of Fundamental Fixed Income and co-head of Americas Fixed Income, a BlackRock spokeswoman said.
A Barclays spokeswoman confirmed the move.
The Thematic Strategies team, which is part of the firm's Americas Fixed Income team, will be responsible for identifying scalable sources of alpha, to be used by the portfolio management teams in the fixed-income platform.
Before joining BlackRock, Knapp was the head of U.S. Equity Portfolio Strategy with Barclays for five years. Prior to that, he was with Lehman Brothers for 19 years in a variety of roles including head of US Portfolio Strategy.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.