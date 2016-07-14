Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Larry Fink on Thursday said he would not be surprised to see U.S. interest rates sink far lower under pressure from international demand.
Fink told CNBC he could see yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries sinking as low as 0.75 percent as central bank purchases have reduced available assets and pushed cash to the sidelines. But he said U.S. stock prices are not currently justified unless quarterly corporate earnings are higher than currently estimated. He also said he was surprised by the Bank of England's move on Thursday to keep interest rates on hold as Britain heads into what he sees as a likely recession.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.