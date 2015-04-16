The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Thursday it plans to beef up its quantitative investing team as the sector continued to outperform peers and reported its actively managed equity funds recorded the first inflows since 2013.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, also reported that first-quarter profit rose by 8.7 percent, and adjusted earnings topped estimates.

Investors poured $70.4 billion into BlackRock's funds overall in the first quarter, a 162 percent increase from a year ago. More than half of that, $36 billion, went to fixed income funds, more than double from the same period last year.

Insurance companies in particular have been investing in BlackRock's bond funds, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told Reuters. He declined to say if first-quarter inflows were coming at the expense of Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), which started losing assets to BlackRock after co-founder Bill Gross left Pimco unexpectedly last September.

BlackRock's bond funds posted $8.2 billion in new investor money in the quarter, while PIMCO recorded net withdrawals of $34.7 billion across its U.S. open-ended funds in the same period, according to Morningstar data.

Institutional clients invested $21 billion with BlackRock in the quarter, the most since it acquired Barclays Global Investors in 2009.

Its iShares exchange-traded funds had $35.48 billion in inflows, with $18.6 billion going into fixed-income products.

But it was the small flows into active equity funds, the first since the fourth quarter of 2013, take took some analysts by surprise.

BlackRock's active equity funds took in $500 million in the first quarter, following $25 billion in outflows last year.

Much of that went into so-called scientific equity offerings, which use a computer-generated quantitative approach and have steadily outperformed their benchmarks, Fink said.

BlackRock is having more conversations with clients about these products than it has in the past five years, Fink said.

"This an area that I believe is going to finally start seeing accelerated growth," Fink said.

Roughly 96 percent of the scientific equity funds have outperformed their benchmarks over the past five years, and 88 percent have outperformed in the past year, BlackRock said.

"We intend to be announcing some very substantial hires in this area," Fink told analysts Thursday morning on the call. "We believe other sources of information like big data is going to be an important component to how one looks at investing so we are investing in these areas."

For example, BlackRock's scientific active equity team has added data on a company's employee sentiment to its models over the past couple of years.

PROFIT TOPS ESTIMATES

Net income rose to $822 million, or $4.84 per share, in the quarter, from $756 million, or $4.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $4.89 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $4.52, according

to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management rose to $4.8 trillion at the end of the quarter from $4.4 trillion a year earlier.

The foreign exchange impact on assets due to the rising dollar was $81.4 billion for the quarter.

BlackRock's stock fell 1.8 percent to $369.74.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr, W Simon and Jeffrey Benkoe)