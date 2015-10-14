BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, topped analysts' earnings forecasts in the third quarter even as its profits fell under pressure from turbulent financial markets.

The New York-based company's net income fell 8 percent to $843 million, or $5 per share, from $917 million, or $5.37 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.57 per share, excluding transactions that don't affect the company's value, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We had a great quarter because our positioning as an organization," said BlackRock chairman and chief executive officer Laurence D. Fink. "Despite the volatility, clients have to put their money to work."

During the quarter that ended Sept. 30, markets bit into assets the firm manages for clients, particularly in equities and in assets affected by currency fluctuations. The S&P 500 sank 7 percent during the period. That trimmed the firm's largest source of revenue, investment advisory and administration.

Despite the rough-and-tumble markets, BlackRock's institutional and retail investors pumped new money into the firm's product offerings, especially its fixed-income offerings and its iShares exchange-traded funds unit.

BlackRock's long-term net inflows rose to $35 billion from $29 billion a year earlier. Seventy-nine percent of that money moved into fixed income products.

Last quarter, long-term outflows were $7.3 billion, the company's first outflow since 2012.

BlackRock’s exchange-traded funds business, iShares, took in $23.3 billion in new investor money, with the lion’s share of ETF flows going into fixed income.

Performance fees were up $75 million for the quarter to $208 million, with the increase primarily driven by fees coming from one unnnamed hedge fund.

BlackRock ended the quarter with $4.51 trillion in assets under management, down 5 percent from $4.72 trillion a quarter earlier.

The company's shares closed at $315.12 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and W Simon)