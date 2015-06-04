Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock Inc, speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BlackRock's (BLK.N) Chief Investment Officer Rick Rieder is bullish on European bonds and is considering buying more German Bunds, he said in an interview on Thursday.

Facing their worst week in the history of the euro, Germany's 10-year government bonds saw yields hit eight-month highs just shy of 1 percent on Thursday, before reversing course to trade 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.83 percent.

"Bunds start to get interesting at around the 1-percent level," Rieder told Reuters.

Bill Gross, the widely followed bond investor at Janus Capital Group, tweeted on April 21 that German 10-year Bunds were "the short of a lifetime," when they were yielding around 0.10 percent.

In his June Investment Outlook, he noted that his bet against Bunds was well timed, but not well executed.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $4.8 trillion in assets under management, has been adding to its position in Europe and overall Rieder is bullish on the region, despite uncertainty around what will happen with Greece, he said.

Greece earlier delayed a key debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as the government demanded changes to tough terms from international creditors for aid to stave off default.

"That back and forth will be on for another week or so," Rieder said.

He also dismissed the idea that the European Central Bank might end its quantitative easing program early.

"While the European economy is doing reasonably well, the ECB isn't going to end the program before September 2016," he said.

While other investors are revising their forecasts to say that the Federal Reserve may not raise rates until 2016, Rieder is sticking to September for a U.S. rate hike.

"I think this Federal Reserve has shown the propensity to be patient and wait longer, but we think there is plenty of impetus for them to move," he said.

