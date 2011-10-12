BlackRock's Capital Appreciation Fund likes information technology and consumer discretionary stocks, even though some companies in those sectors have dragged down the fund's performance.

The fund is down about 10 percent this year, underperforming the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index's 2 percent decline.

"Stock selection across the IT, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors accounted for the majority of the underperformance," said Jeffrey Lindsey, who co-manages the fund with Edward Dowd.

"In a way, we expect ... that at some period of time our stocks are not going to perform, but we are not going to change our strategy for every change in sentiment in the market," Lindsey said, adding that some of the highest potential growth companies have been among the worst performers this year.

He noted NetApp (NTAP.O) as an example, saying the stock had been punished when the company stumbled.

The fund is overweight IT companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), Check Point Software (CHKP.O) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N).

"The sector offers companies with strong balance sheets, significant overseas revenue and developing product cycles to drive growth beyond the current economic recovery," Lindsey said, noting demand is being generated by product cycles for smartphones and tablet PCs.

The fund, which has a mix of 60-80 stocks, has its largest single holding -- 8 percent of its portfolio -- invested in Apple, as the company boasts one of the highest growth rates and one of the most attractive valuations.

Shares of Apple have gained 19 percent since end-June.

The iPhone 4S and Steve Jobs' absence from the company had been anticipated by the market for months, Lindsey said, adding the iPad and iPhone continue to grow rapidly, while Apple's computer business continues to gain market share.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died last week. He had handed over the CEO reins to Tim Cook in August.

"At this point in time, the loss of Jobs is no reason for us to want to sell the stock," Lindsey said, adding, however: "We certainly will have less faith in the long-term growth of the company than if he were there."

The fund was started in 1997 and has around $5.3 billion under management.

Lindsey, also overweight on consumer discretionary stocks like Amazon.com (AMZN.O), the world's largest Internet retailer, said he finds "attractive opportunities" in companies expanding internationally or taking market share through new products.

Apple, Qualcomm, Boeing (BA.N), Google Inc (GOOG.O), Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), Amazon.com, Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), Danaher Corp (DHR.N), Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Check Point Software are the fund's top-10 holdings. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)