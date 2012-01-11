The private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and real estate investment trust DDR Corp (DDR.N) have agreed to buy 46 U.S. shopping centers from an affiliate of Israeli holding company Elbit Imaging Ltd for $1.43 billion including debt.

A joint venture will buy the properties from the affiliate EPN Group, with the Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII fund owning a 95 percent stake and a DDR affiliate the remainder, according to a joint statement from Blackstone and DDR. DDR will also invest $150 million in preferred equity.

The purchase price includes the assumption of $640 million of debt and $305 million of new financing.

The 46 shopping centers are located in 20 U.S. states, have about 10.6 million square feet (about 984,800 square meters) and are 90 percent leased, according to the joint statement.

Among the largest tenants are TJX Cos (TJX.N) , Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and PetSmart Inc PETM.O .

DDR said it has also begun a public offering of 15 million common shares, and expects to use net proceeds mainly to finance its investment in the venture.

Blackstone shares closed Tuesday up 38 cents at $15.44. DDR shares closed up 26 cents at $12.87.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)