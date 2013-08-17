Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) is in talks to buy a minority stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) UK pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The talks are being led by Blackstone's $3 billion "tactical opportunities" fund, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/kez42v)

Reuters reported earlier this month that Goldman Sachs plans to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year.

Bankers estimate the Rothesay unit's value at between 750 million and 950 million pounds ($1.17 billion-$1.48 billion), the daily reported, adding that the sale process does not involve a formal auction.

Representatives of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.6405 British pounds)

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)