Blackstone Group (BX.N) is buying more assets and attracting new money from investors, flexing its muscle as losses pile up at private equity firms.

While Blackstone is not immune from the downturn -- it reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday -- the firm posted a 27 percent jump in fee earning assets as investors gave it more money to manage. And Blackstone invested $4.8 billion in capital during the quarter, a level not seen since 2007.

"Dry powder," or capital available to invest, reached a record $33.4 billion, giving Blackstone plenty of time and firepower to buy assets when others are pulling back or finding it harder to do deals.

For example, it bought a 44 percent stake in Leica Camera LCAGk.F on Wednesday as other bidders for the German company dropped out, said Blackstone President Tony James.

The firm expects its latest real estate fund to raise more than $10 billion -- a feat when even some big-name private equity managers have had to content themselves with smaller funds.

"There will be winners and losers in this game," Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said. "Because of our performance and the breadth of our products, we have reason to believe that we are a winner in that game."

Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said the quarter showed Blackstone's "strength beneath the surface" despite markdowns on the value of portfolio investments.

"The markdowns were a bit higher than expected," Kim said. "But in reality, the fundamental story is even better than expected."

Private equity has had a tough third quarter as the decline in markets led to lower value of portfolios, while buying and selling assets has become difficult as markets rise and fall and debt financing remains tight.

Although deal activity is up over last year, it remains below the pre-crisis levels. Private equity firms have struck $239.8 billion worth of deals so far this year, compared with $730.3 billion over the same period in 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Private equity segments of banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) have reported losses, and other major publicly traded private equity firms are likely to see similar writedowns.

KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are expected to report results in the coming weeks.

ENI LOSS

Economic net loss, which measures operating performance, was $342 million in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $339 million a year earlier.

Adjusted ENI was a loss of 31 cents per share, lagging analysts' average estimate of a loss of 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Blackstone saw unrealized performance fees -- its share in profits after funds hit a typically 8 percent return hurdle -- fall to negative $465.2 million.

Performance fees booked over the life of a fund can swing from one quarter to the next as the firm marks its portfolio to market every quarter. It books gains when the investments rise and losses when they fall, so overall it gets a 20 percent share of the profits at the end.

But Blackstone said the underlying portfolios, companies and assets were doing well and the losses should reverse as the markets and values recover.

Fee-earning assets under management rose to a record $132.9 billion, boosting base management fees 20 percent to $322.4 million.

"It's been a quarter of contrasts," James said.

James said the firm raised $4 billion in the first closing of its global real estate fund, BREP VII.

The firm also closed on $2 billion for its next mezzanine fund and is on track to exceed $3.5 billion.

Its shares were up 0.2 percent at $13.27 during afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, editing by Dave Zimmerman, John Wallace, Derek Caney and Gunna Dickson)