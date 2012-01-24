U.S. Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) has raised more than $6 billion for a new real estate fund that will buy distressed-property assets, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The fund, known as Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, will be fully funded this year, Bloomberg said.

It added that Blackstone aims to raise no less than $10 billion for the fund.

Bloomberg said a Blackstone spokeswoman declined to comment on the matter.

Blackstone also appointed Jonathan Gray as the sole head of global real estate, while Chad Pike was named a vice chairman of Blackstone Europe. Pike may take on additional duties but will mainly carry on with his real estate duties, of which he was a co-head with Gray, Bloomberg reported.

The New York-based company was not available to comment immediately.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)