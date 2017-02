Tony James, President of the Blackstone Group, speaks during the Reuters Investment Banking Summit in New York, November 14, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Lawsuits alleging private equity firms colluded in dealmaking are a "bunch of malarkey" and may be politically motivated, the president of Blackstone Group LP said on Thursday.

Tony James also said that he expects the economy to grow faster than it has so far this year, absent any major upsets.

(Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)