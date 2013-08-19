KKR teams up with Michael Dell in offer for Germany's GfK
FRANKFURT American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
HONG KONG Blackstone Group's (BX.N) real estate arm has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed construction firm Tysan Holdings Limited (0687.HK) for $322.6 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Blackstone, one of the world's biggest hedge fund investors, made the offer for Tysan at HK$2.86 per share, an around 10 percent premium to the previous close which values the company at HK$2,501,544,483 ($322.62 million).
Tysan shares jumped 11.5 percent to a record high of HK$2.9 before closing up 6.5 percent at HK$2.77 a share on Monday.
Blackstone, which is raising its first Asia real estate fund, made the offer through Tides Holdings II Ltd. Barclays Capital Asia advised Blackstone.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.
TORONTO Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.