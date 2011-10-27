CHICAGO The Illinois Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that former Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted earlier this year on corruption charges, can no longer practice law in the state.

The high court suspended Blagojevich's license "effective immediately and until further order."

Blagojevich, who was thrown out of office in 2009, was convicted in two trials, with the second finding him guilty in June of attempting to trade President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat for financial and political gain.

Sentencing, originally scheduled for October 6, has been postponed with no new date set, court documents filed in late September showed.

Blagojevich, a two-term Democrat, could face a lengthy sentence on 18 convictions on fraud, bribery and lying to investigators.

