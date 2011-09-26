Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich (L) speaks to the media as his attorney Sheldon Sorosky looks on as they leave the Dirksen federal building after his arraignment hearing in Chicago, Illinois April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

CHICAGO The sentencing of convicted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich has been postponed from October 6, with no new date set, court documents showed on Monday.

The two-term Democrat could face a lengthy sentence on 18 convictions on fraud, bribery and lying to investigators but the sentencing was put off "until further order" of U.S. District Court Judge James Zagel, with no reason given for the postponement.

Blagojevich, who was thrown out of office in 2009, was convicted in two trials, with the second finding him guilty in June of attempting to trade President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat for financial and political gain.

Zagel will preside over a related corruption case involving Illinois power broker William Cellini, with his trial scheduled to begin October 3. That trial may have created a conflict with the former governor's sentencing, Blagojevich's attorneys have said.

(Reporting by Andrew Stern; Editing by Jerry Norton)