CHICAGO A baggage handler at O'Hare International Airport was hospitalized on Tuesday after a small explosion believed to be caused by an exploding battery, officials said Tuesday.

Fire officials believe that a battery being shipped in a container exploded while being handled by a United Airlines baggage handler, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Will Knight. A Chicago Police Department spokesman said the package fell and hit the baggage handler.

"It was very minor," said Karen Pride, a spokeswoman for the Department of Aviation. "There was no criminal activity."

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Richard Rosado said the handler's injuries were serious but not life-threatening. Rosado said the battery was in a small carrying case.

"It overheated and it exploded," Rosado said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, Andrew Stern and Karin Matz, Editing by Greg McCune)