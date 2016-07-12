Facebook to develop app for television set-top boxes: WSJ
Facebook Inc is creating an app for television set-top boxes, including Apple Inc's Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Twitter is set to live-stream some of Bloomberg LP's television programs, the latest in a series of content deals struck by the microblogging service this year.
Bloomberg, owned by former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, will stream "Bloomberg West", "What'd You Miss?", "With All Due Respect" and the network's markets coverage, the company said on its website. (bloom.bg/29BstqV)
Twitter has been pushing into live video as it seeks to revive user growth and better compete with Facebook's Live streaming service.
The microblogging service operator struck a deal with NFL in April to stream some Thursday Night Football games this fall. It also streamed pre- and post-game content related to the Wimbledon championship this month.
Twitter Inc's shares were up 2.7 percent at $18.21 in morning trading on Monday.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes with Bloomberg LP for financial customers.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON The new Republican chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, vowed to pare back outdated commission regulations, but declined to say if he will move quickly to overturn the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules.
TOKYO Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.