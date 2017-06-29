Having aced stress test Citi now needs a strategy

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Now that Citigroup has aced the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test, it needs a strategy. The $188 billion U.S. bank doubled its dividend and boosted its share buyback by $15.6 billion after clearing the exam. Chief Executive Mike Corbat has been understandably laser-focused on returning capital and appeasing watchdogs, objectives that eluded his predecessor and lifted him into the job. Spurring growth to match bigger investor payouts is a trickier challenge