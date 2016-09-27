Blue Apron Inc is interviewing banks that want to work on the meal-kit company's initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The company is holding what is known as a bakeoff, in which bankers will be pitching their IPO strategies in hopes of working on the deal, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Blue Apron, which initiated talks with banks this week, is profitable and would be valued at about $3 billion in an IPO, Bloomberg said.

The New York-based startup delivers pre-measured groceries and other such ingredients to make meals.

Blue Apron could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. market hours.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Sandra Maler)