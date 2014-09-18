Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
JAKARTA Indonesia's largest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird, has started marketing an initial public offering (IPO) which could raise about $400 million, IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.
The marketing for the IPO, which is set to be the biggest in Indonesia this year, will run until the end of next week and bookbuilding is likely to start the week after, IFR reported.
Credit Suisse, Danareksa and UBS are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners, IFR reported.
Blue Bird had planned the IPO for last year but it was delayed in lieu of regulatory approval. The company had sought to revive the IPO after an outstanding lawsuit from a family member of its founder was thrown out by a district court, Reuters reported in July.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park operator, Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday said an additional four Nissan executives would join its management team as Nissan tightens its control over the smaller, struggling automaker in which it took a controlling stake last year.