Internet-monitoring gear maker Blue Coat Systems Inc BCSI.O posted better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a strong current quarter, allaying fears that attempts to revive its waning business were stalling.

The company's strong performance helped ease some of the concerns that shrouded the appointment of CEO Gregory Clark earlier this year and drove the stock up 18 percent in after-market trading.

"When the sentiment is negative and you show that you are alive and kicking, the Street rewards you," ThinkEquity LLC analyst Rajesh Ghai said.

"However, the results are not something to be happy about," he added, referring to a dip in overall revenue. The company's second-quarter net revenue fell 6 percent to $114.1 million.

The company, which has been struggling to grow revenue and facing increasing competition from a number of more nimble rivals, replaced CEO Micheal Borman, who was initially brought in to boost sluggish sales, with Clark in August.

Investors had some doubts over whether Clark, the former CEO of Mincom, a small software company, was the right man to lead a turnaround that had proved too difficult for Borman, who had a strong sales and operational background.

Blue Coat forecast for a strong third-quarter with sales of $113-$120 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $108.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the August-September quarter, Blue Coat earned $4.6 million or 10 cents a share, compared with $12 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)