Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAO PAULO Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA has completed the acquisition of 40 percent of Banco Itaú BMG Consignado SA, specialized in payroll loans, for 1.46 billion reais ($445 million), the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Itaú already held 60 percent of BMG Consignado, the filing said. The acquisition had been announced in September, but needed regulatory authorization to be completed.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.