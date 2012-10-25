The BMW logo is seen on a BMW 650i xDrive car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG's BMW of North America affiliate said it will recall 7,485 of its 7 Series luxury sedans from model years 2005-2007 that may have faulty door latches.

BMW said the doors may not latch due to a software problem on cars equipped with both Comfort Access and Soft Close Automatic options.

"An irregular road surface or inadvertent interior contact with the door could lead to an unexpected opening of the door," the automaker said in its official notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

NHTSA said the sudden opening of a door "may result in occupant ejection or increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash."

BMW said dealers will begin updating software on customers' cars in November.

(Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)