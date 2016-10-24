An employee speaks over his phone as a private security guard looks on at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

MUMBAI Indian ride-sharing service Ola has partnered with German carmaker BMW to strengthen its luxury mobility segment, the app-based taxi aggregator said on Monday.

The tie-up will allow Ola cab operators to avail cheaper credit to buy BMW cars, receive after-sales support and guaranteed buyback, Ola said in a statement.

BMW-certified instructors will also train drivers about auto safety systems and technology, the statement said.

The agreement follows Ola's partnership, announced last month, with India's top SUV maker, Mahindra & Mahindra.

BMW joins the ranks of other global automakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors GM.N, which have all signed tie-ups with ride-sharing companies to guard against a shift in consumer choice away from vehicle ownership.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)