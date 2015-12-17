A BMW emblem is pictured at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, in this April 2, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

BERLIN Germany's BMW is recalling its "Baby Racer" ride-on children's toy car because a sticker showing the brand's logo could be peeled off the steering wheel and choke toddlers, the carmaker said on Thursday.

Although the sticker may come off only "in very rare cases", BMW has issued the recall order "to avoid any danger," it said.

Owners of BMW's "Baby Racer III" model affected by the problem will be handed a new vehicle at their local dealership at no charge, the Munich-based luxury-car manufacturer said in a statement.

The recall affects models assembled between May and December this year and may involve "several hundred" units in Germany, a spokesman said.

Baby Racer II is priced from 89 euros on the carmaker's website.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Hans Seidenstuecker, editing by David Evans)