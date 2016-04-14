The new BMW 7 Series is presented during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BMW AG (BMWG.DE) is recalling its new flagship 7-series luxury limousine due to a potential air bag deployment issue, the company said on Thursday.

Airbags in 26,000 cars produced before Dec. 11, 2015 may have a defective air bag control module, the company said, adding that there have been no known cases of faulty deployments.

"It is purely a precautionary measure," a BMW spokesman said, adding that so far 47,000 vehicles of its new 7-series have been produced.

The supplier of the affected air bag parts to BMW was Continental AG (CONG.DE).

In a filing posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday morning, BMW said the recall will affect 6,110 vehicles in the U.S. market.

In the United States, affected vehicles are from the 2016 model year including 740Li, 750Li, and 750 Lxi.

In Germany, 2,600 cars are impacted and in China 4,700 cars will be recalled, BMW said.

In the United States, owners will receive letters in May about the recall. The fix, for which customers will not be charged, will take up to four hours at a dealership.

