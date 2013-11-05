BERLIN BMW (BMWG.DE) Chief Finance Officer Friedrich Eichiner said the German luxury carmaker will build fewer vehicles in the fourth quarter than during the previous three-months period.

"The production level in the fourth quarter will fall below that in the third," Eichiner said on Tuesday during an analyst call on third-quarter earnings.

Price discounts, particularly in core European markets, may lower the group's full-year sales by 100 basis points, the CFO said.

The value of adverse currency effects on earnings are expected to be in the "low tens of millions" of euros.

