A view shows the logo of BMW on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) of 33,026 cars of the X3 F25 and X4 F26 models.

BMW Russland Trading, the Russian unit of BMW Group, is recalling vehicles sold between Aug. 2010 and May 2016 to fix a problem with the Isofix child-restraint anchors, the watchdog said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)